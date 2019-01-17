Warriors, Pelicans Combine to Set NBA Record with 43 Made 3-Pointers in Game

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Entering Wednesday, NBA teams averaged 31.2 three-point attempts per game, which currently stands as a league record.

That number will inch up after a wild Association night capped by the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans combining for 43 made three-pointers. Per the NBA, the two teams set the league record for most makes from downtown in one game when they hit 42:

Naturally, Pels forward Julius Randle banked in a three-pointer with under one minute remaining to officially establish the new mark.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry was the record-breaking night's primary catalyst thanks to nine three-pointers on 17 attempts. He finished with 41 points, with his most impressive bucket this shot from downtown over Pels center Anthony Davis:

Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic knocked down six threes off the bench, and Warriors forward Kevin Durant added five more.

Remarkably, the Pels and Dubs didn't set the only three-point record on Wednesday. Earlier in the evening, the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets combined for 106 three-point attempts, with the Rockets taking 70. The game and team marks are both records, per Michael Grady of the YES Network:

The Warriors won their game 147-140, while the Nets came from behind to beat the Rockets 145-142 in overtime.