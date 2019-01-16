Wayne Ellington, Heat Reportedly Meet to Discuss Future Before Trade Deadline

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) controls the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Wayne Ellington's future in Miami is up in the air.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Ellington "has had conversations with Heat officials regarding his limited role and his future with the team" and Miami is "aware that Ellington wants to play" and "conveyed to Ellington's camp that it values [him]" but "no promises were made." 

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

