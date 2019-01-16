Tom Brady: 'You've Got Major Problems' If Not Motivated for AFC Title Game

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

While the New England Patriots are underdogs for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Tom Brady doesn't need any extra bulletin board material to get himself ready for the game.

"If you're not motivated this week, you've got major problems," Brady said Wednesday, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. "This is the week where you shouldn't have to put everything extra in. This is what it's all about. You sign up any chance you get to play in an AFC Championship Game. I don't care where, when, time, cold, weather, rain, blood. Don't matter."

The host Chiefs are currently a three-point favorite, according to OddsShark.

Brady seemed to be embracing the underdog role based on his postgame interview after the Patriots' 41-28 blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

"I know everyone thinks we suck and, you know, can’t win any games," the 41-year-old told CBS's Tracy Wolfson, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Receiver Julian Edelman has also bought in, compiling a hype video Wednesday of positive comments about the Chiefs:

However, Brady now believes the game itself is enough motivation heading into Sunday.

Of course, the veteran has been to this point plenty of times before in his career. The five-time Super Bowl winner is competing in his eighth straight AFC Championship Game, and his team has won four out of the last seven times.

It seems winning has not gotten too monotonous for the future Hall of Famer.