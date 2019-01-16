Professional Bull Rider Mason Lowe Dies at 25 After Bull Stomped on His Chest

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

Professional bull rider Mason Lowe died Tuesday at the age of 25 due to injuries he suffered during an event in Denver.

Professional Bull Riders confirmed Lowe's death in a statement, noting he died at Denver Health Medical Center after a bull stepped on his chest.

"The loss of Mason is devastating to us all," PBR CEO Sean Gleason said in the statement. "Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with his family and wife Abbey. Right now we're focusing on easing their pain and supporting them during this very difficult time."

Tom Schad of USA Today cited an email from PBR head of public relations Andrew Giangola that read, "the bull stomped on his chest. He suffered massive heart, heart valve and aorta damage and died of these injuries at Denver Health."

Schad noted Lowe was ranked No. 18 in the world in the sport.

PBR has planned a fundraiser for the Lowe family during the final night of competition in Denver. Fellow riders will also wear a patch in his honor at the PBR Velocity Tour and Unleash The Beast events.