Mousa Dembele Leaves Tottenham Hotspur for Guangzhou R&F

Mousa Dembele has completed his move from Tottenham Hotspur to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F, with the deal subject to international clearance.

Spurs announced his departure via Twitter on Thursday:

The 31-year-old had travelled to China earlier this week, although it wasn't entirely clear which club he would be joining initially:

Dembele hadn't featured for Spurs since November, when he lasted just seven minutes before picking up an injury in a win over Wolverhampton. His contract was also set to run out at the end of the season, so Spurs opted to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

He joined Tottenham from Fulham in 2012 and quickly established himself as a key member of the team's midfield. Known for his ability to retain possession under pressure, his contributions never really registered on the statsheet but stood out nonetheless.

The Mirror's John Cross summed it up like this:

Football analyst Michael Cox also chipped in:

Dembele has shown world-class form in spells over the past three seasons, but injuries have taken their toll in the current campaign, and manager Mauricio Pochettino has opted for other players in midfield. The emergence of Harry Winks and the strong play of Moussa Sissoko in particular opened the door for an exit.

Dembele becomes the third Belgium international to make the switch to the Chinese Super League. Axel Witsel was the first in 2017―although he returned to Europe last summer, signing with Borussia Dortmund―and Yannick Carrasco followed suit last season.

Both those players kept their spot on the national team, and Dembele will likely follow suit, unless he decides to no longer feature for the Red Devils himself. Given his lengthy injury record, that is not out of the question.