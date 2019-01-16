Baron Davis Joins Lonzo Ball in Endorsing Earl Watson as Next UCLA HC

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Brandon Armstrong (L) and Baron Davis visit Build to discuss ''WTF Baron Davis' at Build Studio on January 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Another noteworthy UCLA Bruins alumnus threw his support behind Earl Watson replacing Steve Alford as the team's head coach.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Baron Davis said he'd be willing to join Watson's staff and work for free if the school brought Watson aboard.

UCLA announced on Dec. 31 it had fired Alford, with Murry Bartow serving as the interim head coach.

The Bruins have yet to hire a permanent coach, and Watson would be a logical choice to take over. He played four years at UCLA and had a lengthy playing career before transitioning to coaching. Watson spent a total of 118 games as the Phoenix Suns' head coach.

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, who starred for a season at UCLA, echoed Davis' endorsement, telling reporters earlier this month he'd "like to see [Watson] get the job."

Davis' comments are unlikely to impact the result of UCLA's coaching search, but Watson's candidacy may start gaining more steam in the days and weeks ahead.

