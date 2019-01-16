Lakers News: LeBron James Cleared to Practice Next Week in Groin Injury Recovery

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is inching closer to returning from a groin injury that has sidelined him since Christmas Day.

Per an official announcement from the team, James has been cleared to return to practice next week after being evaluated by the Lakers' medical staff and physicians on Wednesday.

There's been a lot of secrecy around James' actual timetable to return from his injury.

The Lakers initially announced the four-time NBA MVP would be day-to-day after an MRI revealed a strained left groin. He even tweeted that he "dodged a bullet" upon receiving his diagnosis.

James' agent, Rich Paul, told The Athletic's Sam Amick on Wednesday the "best-case scenario was three weeks, the worst-case was six weeks, and we're right on schedule."

Paul noted doctors emphasized James re-injuring his groin would be worse than the original injury, making it certain the 34-year-old won't return until he's 100 percent.

The three-week mark passed on Tuesday, so it appears James' comeback will be closer to the six-week timetable. That would put him on track to return on or around Feb. 5 against the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers have lost seven of their past 11 games without James in the lineup. They are tied with the Utah Jazz for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 24-21 record.