NBA Rumors: Mavericks Not Expected to Offer DeAndre Jordan Multiyear Contract

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

DeAndre Jordan may be one-and-done with the Dallas Mavericks.

Mac Engel of the Star-Telegram reported on Wednesday that NBA sources do not believe the Mavericks will offer Jordan—who signed a one-year, $22.9 million contract this past offseason—a multiyear extension this offseason.

A second-round pick back in 2008, the 6'11", 265-pound center spent the first 10 years of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers. He played a key role in the team's Lob City era, serving as a major presence near the basket while Chris Paul and Blake Griffin got most of the attention.

But with Paul and Griffin leaving in recent years, Jordan decided this offseason that it was time to turn the page and begin a new chapter of his career. And that landed him in Dallas with the team he infamously spurned back in 2015.

In his first season in a Mavericks uniform, Jordan is averaging 10.9 points, 14.0 rebounds (ranking second in the NBA) and 1.0 blocks per game. Most notably, the former All-Star's free-throw shooting has been by far the best of his career, entering Wednesday at 68.8 percent on the season.

Jordan is averaging a double-double for the sixth consecutive season. However, he will be 31 years old at the start of next season, giving the team reason to pause when considering an extension for the big man.

Engel notes that Dallas is looking to trade 2017 lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr., a deal that could potentially bring back a replacement for Jordan.

While Jordan has played a role in the Mavericks (20-23) hovering around .500, his time in Dallas could be short-lived if he is looking for a long-term deal this offseason.