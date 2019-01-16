Scottie Pippen: Zion Williamson Should 'Shut It Down' at Duke, Do NBA Draft Prep

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Duke star Zion Williamson is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, which might mean he has nothing more to prove at the college level.

In the opinion of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, Williamson should sit out the rest of the year (relevant discussion begins at 4:33):

"I think he's done enough for college basketball, that it's more about him personally now," Pippen said Tuesday on ESPN's The Jump. "I think for him as a young player (pauses), I would shut it down. I would stop playing, because I feel that he could risk a major injury that could really hurt his career."

