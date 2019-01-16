Report: John Engler to Resign as MSU President Amid Larry Nassar Controversy

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Michigan State interim president John Engler reportedly will resign in the wake of his offensive remarks regarding the women and girls Larry Nassar sexually abused, according to David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press.

Last Friday, Engler suggested that some of the women and girls who came forward about the abuse were "enjoying" their moment in the public "spotlight" in a discussion about the reopening of the Healing Assistance Fund which assists Nassar's victims in paying for counseling and support services, per Kim Kozlowski of the Detroit News:

"You've got people, they are hanging on and this has been ... there are a lot of people who are touched by this, survivors who haven't been in the spotlight. In some ways they have been able to deal with this better than the ones who've been in the spotlight who are still enjoying that moment at times, you know, the awards and recognition. And it's ending. It's almost done."

