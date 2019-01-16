Real Madrid Advance to Copa Del Rey Quarter-Finals Despite Loss to Leganes

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Leganes defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, but couldn't stop Los Blancos advancing to the quarter-finals 3-1 on aggregate.

A goal in the first half by Martin Braithwaite gave the Cucumber Growers the victory in the second leg, but it was Los Blancos who advanced to the next stage.

Madrid were happy to consolidate in the match, allowing the hosts plenty of opportunities to attack in a poor local derby.

What's Next

Both teams are back in La Liga action this weekend. Real host Sevilla on Saturday, with Leganes travelling to Barcelona on Sunday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.