Real Madrid Advance to Copa Del Rey Quarter-Finals Despite Loss to Leganes

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

LEGANES, SPAIN - JANUARY 16: Marcelo (2ndL) of Real Madrid CF competes for the ball with Jose Luis edel Pozo alias Recio (L) and Javier Eraso (R) of Deportivo Leganes during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 second leg match between CD Leganes and Real Madrid at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on January 16, 2019 in Leganes, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Leganes defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, but couldn't stop Los Blancos advancing to the quarter-finals 3-1 on aggregate.

A goal in the first half by Martin Braithwaite gave the Cucumber Growers the victory in the second leg, but it was Los Blancos who advanced to the next stage.

Madrid were happy to consolidate in the match, allowing the hosts plenty of opportunities to attack in a poor local derby.

                                                   

What's Next

Both teams are back in La Liga action this weekend. Real host Sevilla on Saturday, with Leganes travelling to Barcelona on Sunday.

                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

