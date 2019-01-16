Cristiano Ronaldo Talks First Juventus Title, Season Objectives After Super Cup

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 16: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus receives the medal after the Italian Supercup match between Juventus and AC Milan at King Abdullah Sports City on January 16, 2019 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images for Lega Serie A)
Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to reporters after scoring the only goal in Juventus' Supercoppa Italiana win over AC Milan on Wednesday, dedicating his goal to everyone who loves him and expressing his delight at winning his first piece of silverware with the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo headed home in the second half from close range, the only goal in a closely-fought contest in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He later told Rai Sport (h/t Football Italia) the difficult conditions had an impact on the match:

"It was a very difficult match, it’s very warm and hard to play in these conditions. We played well, created a lot of chances and obviously I am happy to have scored the winning goal.

"I am happy, it was my intention to start 2019 with a trophy, I have my first title with Juve and I am very happy! It is only the start, we take it one step at a time. We’ve got this Cup, now we must keep working hard to achieve the next trophy.

"Serie A is always Juve’s principle objective, we are top of the table, but it’s a very long tournament and it’s going to be tough, so we need to keep working.

"I dedicate the goal to the team, my family, friends and everyone around the world who loves Juve and loves Cristiano."

He also shared this photo after the contest:

Ronaldo has now won the Super Cup in four different competitions:

The 33-year-old has been a big hit since moving to Italy in the summer and is currently Serie A's top scorer with 14 goals. The Bianconeri will start the second half of the domestic campaign with a healthy nine-point lead over second-placed Napoli.

But while the Serie A title race is important―Ronaldo called it the team's "principle objective" after all―it's no secret this year's ambition is the UEFA Champions League, a tournament the Old Lady hasn't won in over two decades.

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo greets the fans following the Supercoppa Italiana final between Juventus and AC Milan at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on January 16, 2019. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo cre
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Ronaldo has already won it five times in his career and has the chance to become just the second player ever to win it with three different clubs, a feat only Clarence Seedorf has achieved so far.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri admitted the club invested in the former Real Madrid star for his ability to make the difference on the biggest stage after the Super Cup:

Juventus will resume their Serie A campaign on Monday, as they host Chievo.

Related

    Juve-Milan: Player Ratings in Supercoppa Final

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Juve-Milan: Player Ratings in Supercoppa Final

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Griezmann's Screamer Not Enough to Save Atleti 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann's Screamer Not Enough to Save Atleti 🎥

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Leeds Coach Watches All Opponents Train 🕵️

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Leeds Coach Watches All Opponents Train 🕵️

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Dybala Disappoints in Juve's Supercoppa Win

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dybala Disappoints in Juve's Supercoppa Win

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report