Cristiano Ronaldo Talks First Juventus Title, Season Objectives After Super Cup

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to reporters after scoring the only goal in Juventus' Supercoppa Italiana win over AC Milan on Wednesday, dedicating his goal to everyone who loves him and expressing his delight at winning his first piece of silverware with the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo headed home in the second half from close range, the only goal in a closely-fought contest in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He later told Rai Sport (h/t Football Italia) the difficult conditions had an impact on the match:

"It was a very difficult match, it’s very warm and hard to play in these conditions. We played well, created a lot of chances and obviously I am happy to have scored the winning goal.

"I am happy, it was my intention to start 2019 with a trophy, I have my first title with Juve and I am very happy! It is only the start, we take it one step at a time. We’ve got this Cup, now we must keep working hard to achieve the next trophy.

"Serie A is always Juve’s principle objective, we are top of the table, but it’s a very long tournament and it’s going to be tough, so we need to keep working.

"I dedicate the goal to the team, my family, friends and everyone around the world who loves Juve and loves Cristiano."

He also shared this photo after the contest:

Ronaldo has now won the Super Cup in four different competitions:

The 33-year-old has been a big hit since moving to Italy in the summer and is currently Serie A's top scorer with 14 goals. The Bianconeri will start the second half of the domestic campaign with a healthy nine-point lead over second-placed Napoli.

But while the Serie A title race is important―Ronaldo called it the team's "principle objective" after all―it's no secret this year's ambition is the UEFA Champions League, a tournament the Old Lady hasn't won in over two decades.

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Ronaldo has already won it five times in his career and has the chance to become just the second player ever to win it with three different clubs, a feat only Clarence Seedorf has achieved so far.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri admitted the club invested in the former Real Madrid star for his ability to make the difference on the biggest stage after the Super Cup:

Juventus will resume their Serie A campaign on Monday, as they host Chievo.