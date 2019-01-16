Harlem Globetrotters Offer Free Tickets to Furloughed Government Employees

Daniel Munoz/Getty Images

The Harlem Globetrotters are trying to help out federal employees during the ongoing government shutdown.

The exhibition basketball squad is offering up to two free tickets to any furloughed employees during the team's 2019 Fan Powered World Tour, according to ESPN.

"As the Ambassadors of Goodwill, we want to show our support to all those government workers whose paychecks, and by extension their families, are directly impacted," Globetrotters president Howard Smith said in a statement.

The government's shutdown is now the longest in United States history, reaching Day 26 on Wednesday.

About 800,000 federal employees across the country are currently not receiving paychecks, with nearly half of them (380,000) furloughed and the others working without pay.

The Globetrotter's tour spans across the country and runs through May.