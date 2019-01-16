Harlem Globetrotters Offer Free Tickets to Furloughed Government Employees

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 15: Flip of the Globetrotters dances in the basket during the Harlem Globetrotters World Tour at Qudos Bank Arena on April 15, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Munoz/Getty Images)
Daniel Munoz/Getty Images

The Harlem Globetrotters are trying to help out federal employees during the ongoing government shutdown.

The exhibition basketball squad is offering up to two free tickets to any furloughed employees during the team's 2019 Fan Powered World Tour, according to ESPN.

"As the Ambassadors of Goodwill, we want to show our support to all those government workers whose paychecks, and by extension their families, are directly impacted," Globetrotters president Howard Smith said in a statement.

The government's shutdown is now the longest in United States history, reaching Day 26 on Wednesday.

About 800,000 federal employees across the country are currently not receiving paychecks, with nearly half of them (380,000) furloughed and the others working without pay.

The Globetrotter's tour spans across the country and runs through May.

Related

    Celtics Still Searching for Their $128M Man

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Celtics Still Searching for Their $128M Man

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Jalen Hurts Transfers to Oklahoma 🚨

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Jalen Hurts Transfers to Oklahoma 🚨

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Saints' Key to a Super Bowl Is...Wild Partying? 🎉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Saints' Key to a Super Bowl Is...Wild Partying? 🎉

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Luka's Rookie Year Better Than LeBron's?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Is Luka's Rookie Year Better Than LeBron's?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report