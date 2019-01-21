Ranking the Top NFL Free Agents in the 2019 Class

11 of 11

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Remember the scarcity chat regarding Collins? Apply it to surefire Hall of Famer Earl Thomas.

Thomas has spent most of his career as the NFL's premier safety, and it would be easier to list what he doesn't do well than what he does. But mostly, his brilliant ability to diagnose what an offense is doing and use elite range to create turnovers is Ed Reed-esque.

Traditional stats don't tell the whole story regarding Thomas, whose sheer skill at a position that isn't as highly valued as others is unique. But his 664 tackles, 10 forced fumbles and 28 interceptions since he joined the league in 2010 don't hurt.

Neither did a deep dive from Forbes' Matt Ufford, who illustrated how many high-level safeties haven't suffered ill effects after turning 30:

From age 28 to age 34, Ed Reed posted seven consecutive seasons with an AV of at least 11, leading the league in picks at age 30 and 32. Starting at age 31, Brian Dawkins finished with an AV of 10 or more in five of the next six seasons. John Lynch finished a Hall of Fame career with the Bucs by age 32, then signed with the Broncos and made four straight Pro Bowls. Even [Troy] Polamalu, whose career declined more quickly than many of these all-time greats, posted an AV of nine in his penultimate season, at age 32.

NFL teams have this data and more, so Thomas' standing as the top free agent isn't in dispute. He'll turn 30 in May, and while he missed seven games over the two seasons before he broke his leg in 2018, past data points at the position and Thomas' skill make him a player every team should covet.

Free-agent data and contract info courtesy of Spotrac. Stats courtesy of ESPN.