NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: AFC, NFC Championships TV Schedule and Predictions

Chalk ruled the divisional round, leaving only the first and second seeds standing in the 2019 NFL playoffs.

Both conference championships are rematches. The second-seeded New England Patriots knocked off the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, but the venue is different this round, with the teams set to tussle at Arrowhead Stadium.

Over in the NFC, the New Orleans Saints will be looking for their second home victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Will history repeat itself, or will revenge prove to be the word of the conference championship round?

Read on for everything you need to know about Conference Championship Weekend, including the latest odds from OddsShark and score predictions.

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 20



NFC Conference Championship Game

Who: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go and FuboTV

Odds and Over/Under: NO -3.5, 56.5

Prediction: Saints 30, Rams 24

AFC Conference Championship Game

Who: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access and FuboTV

Odds and Over/Under: KC -3, 55.5

Prediction: Patriots 27, Chiefs 23

In addition to the broadcast networks, all playoff games can be viewed on FuboTV.

Tyreek Hill Already On New England's Radar

The Patriots probably still see Tyreek Hill in their sleep—or the back of his jersey, at least.

Kansas City's speedy wideout was a constant headache during the Week 6 meeting. He led both teams that day in targets (12), receptions (seven) and receiving yards (142). Three of those seven catches found the end zone, including a 75-yard strike in the closing minutes.

Hill's burst might be the best in the business, and there's only so much scheming teams can do against it.

"You can watch tape all day long but until you feel that running next to you, there's no way to prepare for it," special teams captain Matthew Slater said. "So we can watch film and say, 'Man, he looks like he's fast.' But then you're going to get out there and be like, 'Man, he's faster than we thought.'"

While New England won a shootout the first time around, it probably isn't looking to get into a long-distance throwing competition with MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes. Anything that can help contain Hill will nudge the Chiefs' foot slightly off the accelerator.

Kansas City's Defense Could Be Key

Those still holding raw statistics as sacred aren't at all impressed with the Chiefs' defense. The group ranked second-to-last in yards allowed per game and 24th in points against—both the worst marks among the conference finalists.

This unit isn't as dreadful as the numbers suggest, though. In fact, Football Outsiders puts Kansas City 17th in weighted defense.

Mediocre, of course, wouldn't seem good enough to hang with Tom Brady. But the Chiefs are elite in the most critical area for a Brady opponent: pass rushing. Kansas City tied for the NFL lead with 52 sacks, getting 15.5 from Chris Jones, 13 from Dee Ford and nine (in 12 games) out of Justin Houston.

This could be the defining matchup of the AFC Championship Game.

"If New England can keep Brady clean, it's not hard to imagine him picking the Chiefs defense apart," Danny Kelly wrote for The Ringer. "But if that talented group can do what it did last week against the Colts and get the future Hall of Famer off balance and out of sorts, it could be the X-factor Kansas City needs to punch its ticket to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII."

C.J. Anderson Adds Wrinkle To L.A. Offense

Who would've thought it was even possible to improve upon the Rams' rushing offense? With Todd Gurley at the wheel, L.A. finished second in rushing scores and third in both total rushing and rushing yards per game.

But when a knee injury held Gurley out of the season's final two games, the Rams scrambled to find a replacement. They settled on sixth-year veteran C.J. Anderson, who was discarded by three different NFL teams between April and December.

L.A. has been thanking its lucky stars ever since. Anderson rolled to the tune of 299 rushing yards and two touchdowns in place of Gurley in Weeks 16 and 17 then teamed with the starter to dismantle a top-10 Dallas Cowboys rushing defense.

Anderson turned 23 carries into 123 yards and two scores, while Gurley produced 115 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts.

"I guess it was a good thing I got hurt," Gurley said. "C.J. got me, was able to come in and was able to do his thing. I mean he's been doing his thing his whole career. The last three weeks been phenomenal, 100 yards each time, so we just going to keep it going."

New Orleans mostly neutralized L.A.'s rushing attack in the first meeting, holding Gurley to 68 yards and the team to 92. But now the Saints must handle a second, scorching-hot back added to the mix and do so without breakout defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who ruptured his Achilles during the divisional round.