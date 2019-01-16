Report: Tate Martell Seeking Immediate Eligibility at Miami After Transfer

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell has reportedly "lawyered up" as he attempts to receive a waiver for immediate eligibility for the 2019 season after he announced his transfer from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported Wednesday that Martell plans to use OSU's coaching change from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day as the basis for his claim. A source close to the quarterback told Wiltfong the waiver attempt has a "better shot than you'd think."

