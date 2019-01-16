Report: Tate Martell Seeking Immediate Eligibility at Miami After Transfer

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell throws a pass against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Rutgers 52-3. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell has reportedly "lawyered up" as he attempts to receive a waiver for immediate eligibility for the 2019 season after he announced his transfer from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported Wednesday that Martell plans to use OSU's coaching change from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day as the basis for his claim. A source close to the quarterback told Wiltfong the waiver attempt has a "better shot than you'd think."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Next Ray Lewis Is in This Year's Draft

    College Football logo
    College Football

    The Next Ray Lewis Is in This Year's Draft

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Underclassmen Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2019

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Underclassmen Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2019

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    Tate Martell Announces Transfer to Miami

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Tate Martell Announces Transfer to Miami

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Teams That Need to Replace NFL-Bound Talent

    Miami Hurricanes Football logo
    Miami Hurricanes Football

    CFB Teams That Need to Replace NFL-Bound Talent

    Tyler Brooke
    via Bleacher Report