Josef Martinez Signs 5-Year Contract Extension with Atlanta United

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

MLS MVP and Golden Boot winner Josef Martinez has signed a new five-year contract with Atlanta United.

The club announced the news via Twitter:

Per the club's official website, Martinez talked about his decision to commit his future to the MLS champions:

"This means a lot to me because of the affection that the fans have shown me, that the fans show all of the players. It's unique. They recognize the effort that you give and they know you did everything to win, and I think that's why we love playing here.

"I have to thank everyone. My teammates, the city, my family and friends, because this is a dream I've always had. I've said before that I don't want to go anywhere because this is my home. You can expect more work, more intensity, because that's who I am. I want to win. I want to do everything for my teammates and for the city."

The 25-year-old joined the club from Torino at the start of 2017 and bagged 19 goals in 20 matches in his debut MLS campaign. Atlanta made the play-offs in their debut season, setting the stage for a phenomenal run in 2018.

The Venezuelan bagged 31 goals in the regular season, breaking the MLS' single-season record, and finished the year by winning League MVP, All-Star Game MVP, the Golden Boot and MLS Cup Final Game MVP.

Here is a look at his record-setting campaign:

Per OptaJack the numbers behind his short stint in MLS are absurd:

Somewhat surprisingly, his strong play has not led to much transfer speculation. Per Charles Boehm of MLSSoccer.com, broadcaster Stuart Holden said there was interest from La Liga, the Premier League and Ligue 1 in August, but there has been little news since.

The new deal should silence whatever speculation there was. Per sportswriter Kristan Heneage, it's a deserved one:

MLS has been a smash hit in Atlanta, and Martinez's strong play has played a major role in the team's popularity. This new contract was a no-brainer, ensuring one of the league's biggest and most productive stars stays right where he is.

It's also a fitting reward for a player who struggled to find his footing in Switzerland and Italy but has blossomed in North America.