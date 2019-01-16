Matthijs De Ligt 'Will Be the Best Centre-Back in the World,' Says Ronald Koeman

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has been backed to become the best centre-back in the world in two years by Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

It seems inevitable he will leave Ajax soon, potentially in the summer.

Koeman, who has made De Ligt a key part of the Dutch national team, told Catalunya Radio he believes he has the potential to be world class (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic):

"De Ligt and [Ajax and Holland team-mate Frenkie] de Jong are special for various reasons. De Ligt is younger, 19, and plays in an important position, as a centre-back. He's the Ajax captain and from their school. That is to say Barca's school, because it means that he has a lot of technical quality and tactical nous. He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years."

The quality of sides connected with the teenager is indicative of his immense talent.

As is the fact that he was recently named winner of the Golden Boy award for the best young player in Europe:

The gong has previously been won by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Raheem Sterling, Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney.

De Ligt's maturity is one of his major assets.

It is rare for a player in his position to break through so young, but he is now in his third season as a key part of the Ajax first team and already has 13 senior caps at international level:

Barca look to be leading the race to sign him, and he would be perfect as a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique.

The Spaniard has been a stalwart of the Barca back line for over a decade now, but he will be 32 next month and the Blaugrana need to establish a succession plan.

Given the dearth of top-class centre-backs in world football at the moment, though, the Catalan giants will likely face fierce competition for De Ligt's signature.