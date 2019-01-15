Antonio Brown Has 'Too Much Diva,' Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians Says

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn't appear to have much interest in reuniting with Antonio Brown.

Appearing on The Adam Schefter Podcast (h/t ESPN.com), Arians discussed the ongoing situation between Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"There's too much miscommunication, too much ... diva," Arians said. "I've heard so many stories—I like Antonio—he plays as hard as anybody on Sunday, and he practices hard. He's just gotta make better decisions off the field, be on time, do some of those little things."

Arians served as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator for the first two seasons of Brown's career in 2010 and 2011.

Brown's future with the Steelers has been the source of intense speculation since Week 17. He was inactive for the team's season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Brown and Ben Roethlisberger had an altercation in practice leading up to the game against Cincinnati and the four-time All-Pro "went AWOL" for the third time this season.

Steelers president Art Rooney II told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last week it would be "hard to envision" Brown being with the team when training camp opens this summer.

"We'll look at all the options," Rooney said. "We're not going to release him; that's not on the table. But I will say all other options are on the table."

Brown's cap hit in 2019 is $22.165 million. The 30-year-old has had at least 100 receptions, 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns in each of the previous six seasons.