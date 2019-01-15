Syracuse Fan Adam Weitsman Donates $175K to Boys & Girls Club After Duke Upset

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 14: Head coach Jim Boeheim and the Syracuse Orange bench react during a win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 14, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange weren't the only ones to benefit from their 95-91 victory over the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Monday. 

Before the game, business owner and Syracuse fan Adam Weitsman said on Twitter he would donate $150,000 to the Boys & Girls Club if Syracuse won the game, and he more than delivered on his promise.

Myron Medcalf of ESPN.com reported Weitsman donated $50,000 each to Boys & Girls Clubs in Owego, Binghamton and Syracuse, as well as an additional $25,000 to one in Endicott after his friends reminded him of the fourth one, which brought his total to $175,000.

Medcalf noted Weitsman had lunch with Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim prior to the game and told him of the promise. According to Medcalf, the philanthropist spent nearly a year in prison in 2004 due to felony bank fraud but has since established himself as the owner of Upstate Shredding.

The Boys & Girls Clubs can thank Weitsman and a balanced Syracuse attack that featured five players in double figures for the donations. Tyus Battle led the way with 32 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Elijah Hughes added 20 points and five rebounds in the upset win.

