Report: Takkarist McKinley Detained by LAPD for Mental Health Evaluation

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL preseason football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley reportedly was detained and placed on a mental health hold Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

TMZ Sports reported McKinley went with officers willingly and was not arrested for any crimes. A friend had called because they became concerned with McKinley's behavior. 

McKinley was reportedly cooperative and agreed he needed help.

Details on the events that led to police being called have not been confirmed. 

A 2017 first-round pick, McKinley has recorded 42 tackles and 13 sacks during his first two NFL seasons. He has mostly been used as a situational pass rusher but did start eight games in 2018.

