Former Bears DB Coach Ed Donatell Reportedly Named Broncos DC

Chicago Bears defensive backs coach Ed Donatell is joining the Denver Broncos as their new defensive coordinator, per Mike Klis of 9News.



Donatell reunites with Vic Fangio, who was the Bears' defensive coordinator from 2015 to 2018. The two also worked together in San Francisco from 2011 to 2014 on Jim Harbaugh's staff, with each coach assuming the same roles they filled in Chicago.

The 61-year-old Donatell started his career as a graduate assistant in 1979 at Kent State, and he jumped to the NFL in 1990 when he was named the New York Jets' defensive backs coach. Ten years later, Donatell started a seven-year stint as a defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers (2000-2003) and the Atlanta Falcons (2004-2006).

If the Bears' defensive success from this season is any indication for the Broncos' 2019 prospects, then Denver's defense is in great hands.

According to Football Outsiders, the Bears defense ranked first overall in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) and first in pass defense. Chicago defensive backs also combined for 21 interceptions, which alone would have tied them for the NFL's best mark. As a team, the Bears amassed 27 picks.

Much like in Chicago, Fangio and Donatell have great talent to work with in Denver. Of note, the pass-rushing duo of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb combined for 26.5 sacks in 2018. Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris should also be returning.

The Broncos finished last season with a 6-10 record. Fangio replaces Vance Joseph, who went 11-21 in two seasons leading Denver.