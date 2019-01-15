Barcelona Deny Neymar Contact Amid Latest Rumours: 'He Has a Contract with PSG'

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have denied being contacted by Neymar's father over a potential return for the Paris Saint-Germain star to the Camp Nou.

El Mundo (h/t AS) recently reported the Brazilian's father and agent, Neymar Santos Sr., has been in regular contact with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu and other club chiefs with a view facilitating a return.

However, club spokesman Josep Vives has denied that any such conversations have taken place, per Goal:

"That's not correct. But we don't speak about calls or conversations made in the private aspect. Neymar is a great player but he has a contract with PSG and there's not anything else to add.

"We never speak about players with a contract with other clubs and Neymar is one of them. He took a legitimate decision to leave, a decision which we didn't share, and there's not much more to say. He has a contract and many obligations with PSG; we are only thinking about the great players we have right now."

Neymar, 26, shocked the football world by moving from Barca to PSG in August 2017 for a world record £200 million fee.

He has been fantastic for the French giants in his opening season and a half at the club, playing a major role as they won a domestic treble last term:

That has not stopped rumours swirling that he could leave the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid were widely touted as key suitors back in the summer after they lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, per Marca.

But a return to Barca has also been mooted almost since the moment Neymar left the club.

He would surely be welcomed back with open arms given how successful an attacking trio he formed with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Catalonia.

In Neymar's four seasons at Barca, he won two La Liga titles, the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey three times.