NLL: Schedule, How to Watch, Live Stream National Lacrosse League's Week 6 Games

National Lacrosse League

We're now into Week 6 of the National Lacrosse League, which has a busy weekend ahead as the league's only remaining undefeated team plays twice.

The Georgia Swarm, at 4-0, play on the road on consecutive nights: at the Toronto Rock on Friday and then at the New England Black Wolves on Saturday. The Calgary Roughnecks and the San Diego Seals also play twice this weekend, as they firsts meet each other on Friday. Calgary then plays at the Colorado Mammoth on Sunday, while the Seals visit Vancouver on Saturday.

Check out the Week 5 National Lacrosse League regular-season schedule and how to watch below, including the live stream.

NLL: Schedule, How to Watch, Live Stream Week 6 Games

All games can be watched on B/R Live. Each team will play 18 games this season. Click the Watch links for more individual game information (all times ET).

Friday, Jan. 18

Georgia Swarm (4-0) at Toronto Rock (3-1), 7:30 p.m. | Watch

Calgary Roughnecks (3-2) at San Diego Seals (2-2), 10 p.m. | Watch

Saturday, Jan. 19

Georgia Swarm (4-0) at New England Black Wolves (2-1), 7 p.m. | Watch

Philadelphia Wings (0-4) at Buffalo Bandits (3-1), 7:30 p.m. | Watch

Rochester Knighthawks (1-2) at Saskatchewan Rush (2-1), 8:30 p.m. | Watch

San Diego Seals (2-2) at Vancouver Warriors (1-4), 10 p.m. | Watch

Sunday, Jan. 20

Calgary Roughnecks (3-2) at Colorado Mammoth (0-3), 3 p.m. | Watch

Fans can watch games online for the 2018-19 season in the following ways:

Season pass: $39.99 USD/$51.99 CAD

Monthly pass: $7.99 USD/$9.99 CAD

Single game: $2.99 USD/$3.99 CAD

NLL Standings, Scores

Georgia remains the only unbeaten team in the league, as the Swarm are 4-0. Last week, the Swarm beat winless Philadelphia, 13-11. Blaze Riorden had three goals and three assists for the Wings, but Georgia got three goals apiece from Randy Staats and Lyle Thompson. Now Georgia plays at Toronto on Friday and at 2-1 New England on Friday. The Wings look for their first win when they visit Buffalo on Saturday.

At 3-1, Toronto is right behind Georgia in the East, as is Buffalo. The Bandits didn't play last week. As for the Rock, Toronto beat Colorado 11-10. The Rock outshot the Mammoth 68-42, with Rob Hellyer totaling three goals and two assists.

New England also isn't far behind in the East, as the Black Wolves are set to meet Georgia on Saturday. Last week, New England got by Calgary, 16-10. Stephan Leblanc had three goals and six assists in the win.

Also last week, Saskatchewan beat now 1-4 Vancouver, 14-10. The Rush are at home against Rochester on Saturday. Saskatchewan's Ben McIntosh was busy, scoring five goals.

San Diego is now 2-2, though the Seals have a busy week ahead with a home game against Calgary on Friday and a road game vs. Vancouver on Saturday. In a 12-10 win against Rochester a week ago, Austin Staats scored four goals.

Here are the National Lacrosse League standings going into Week 6:

Eastern Division

1. Georgia Swarm: 4-0

2. Toronto Rock: 3-1

3. Buffalo Bandits: 3-1

4. New England Black Wolves: 2-1

5. Rochester Knighthawks: 1-2

6. Philadelphia Wings: 0-4

Western Division

1. Saskatchewan Rush: 2-1

2. Calgary Roughnecks: 3-2

3. San Diego Seals: 2-2

4. Vancouver Warriors: 1-4

5. Colorado Mammoth: 0-3