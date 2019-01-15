FBI: Super Bowl 53 Security Plans Haven't Changed Despite Government Shutdown

Jeff Martin/Associated Press

Despite the ongoing government shutdown, this year's security for the Super Bowl is expected to be unaffected.

"Our plans for the Super Bowl security have not changed despite the shutdown," FBI Specialist Kevin Rowson told TMZ Sports.

"We're confident our federal law enforcement partners will continue to assist us every step of the way and anticipate no impact from the shutdown," the Atlanta Police Department's Public Affairs Director added.

The Atlanta PD is in charge of security for this year's Super Bowl in the city, though as TMZ noted, "it will team up with FBI agents and the Department of Homeland Security to make it happen."

Per that report, the FBI met Tuesday with both Atlanta and Georgia officials regarding security for Super Bowl 53 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3. Four teams remain in the running to reach the game: the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs out of the AFC and Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints out of the NFC.

According to TMZ, the FBI "coordinates the collection and dissemination of all operational intelligence ... but it also steps up to take over in the case of an act of terrorism or if any crime rises to a federal level."

Additionally, the department has been responsible in the past for "conducting the background checks for ALL of the event day staff who will be credentialed, including security guards, food vendors, media and volunteers. That can mean as many as 30,000 individuals."

The partial government shutdown has now reached its 25th day, meanwhile, as Senate Republicans and House Democrats remain at odds over President Donald Trump's desire to build a $5.7 billion wall on the United States and Mexican border.