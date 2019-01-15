Ex-Browns Interim HC Gregg Williams Finalizing Contract to Become Jets DC

Nick Wass/Associated Press

After being passed over as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Gregg Williams is reportedly close to becoming defensive coordinator for the New York Jets.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams and the Jets are finalizing an agreement for him to join Adam Gase's staff for the 2019 season.

Schefter noted Williams was always New York's top candidate to take over as defensive coordinator.

Per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the Washington Redskins were hoping to schedule a meeting with Williams in an attempt to lure him away from New York.

Per Schefter, the Jets were able to land Williams before he even set up a meeting with Washington because they wanted him more.

Williams spent the previous two seasons on the Browns coaching staff. The 60-year-old went 5-3 as interim head coach after Hue Jackson was fired by the team in October.

Browns general manager John Dorsey gave Williams the first interview on Jan. 1 to become their full-time head coach. They ultimately hired Freddie Kitchens, who served as offensive coordinator on Williams' staff, on Jan. 9.

Williams has spent most of his coaching career as a defensive coordinator, including with the Browns, Los Angeles Rams (2012, 2014-16), New Orleans Saints (2009-11) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2008). He won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Saints.

The Jets will be hoping Williams can quickly turn around a defense that finished 25th in yards allowed (380.4 per game) and 29th in points allowed (27.6 per game) last season.