NFL Draft Prospects Who Blew Up at Shrine Week

Gary Kazanjian/Associated Press

The East-West Shrine Game continues to grow in importance by the year.

Started back in 1925, it still won't make a bigger splash than the Senior Bowl by any means. But in 2017, the week of practices swapped out retired coaches for current NFL coaches, with the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings running things this year.

And a guy named Jimmy Garoppolo having a breakout performance in 2014 helped accelerate the game's importance and prominence in the national spotlight.

The NFL draft itself is becoming an almost year-round event and the league itself is seemingly more willing to take gambles on smaller-school players. That, or the information gap between the public and NFL front offices continues to shrink because coverage of events like Shrine Week continue to unearth potential draft risers, lessening the surprise of sleeper picks. Either way, players who come out of the week looking good do so while under a huge amount of pressure and amongst some of their elite, hand-picked peers striving for the same thing.

Which isn't a bad thing. With the week of practices coming to a close in St. Petersburg, Florida, these are the names generating the most buzz for themselves after bumping their stock early in the draft process.