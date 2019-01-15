NFL Rumors: C.J. Mosley, Ravens Have Discussed New Contract Ahead of Free Agency

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have had "recent contract talks" with C.J. Mosley's agent, Jimmy Sexton, as the linebacker is set to hit free agency this offseason, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

A first-round pick in 2014, Mosley played out the fifth-year option of his rookie deal in 2018.

Mosley has been a tackling machine ever since he entered the league. The four-time Pro Bowler has piled up 579 total tackles in his first five years as a pro, topping the century mark four different times. He has never recorded fewer than 92 tackles in a season thus far.

Meanwhile, he has added 8.5 sacks, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles and one touchdown.

The 26-year-old linebacker is coming off yet another solid performance, recording 105 total tackles, five passes defended, one interception and 0.5 sacks for the NFL's top-ranked defense in 2018. It's important to note that he made arguably the biggest play of the season, a clutch Week 17 interception that clinched the AFC North:

Without that play by Mosley, it's possible Baltimore may have missed the playoffs.

Mosley went on to record 12 tackles in a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round.

As Zrebiec noted, Mosley has previously made it clear he has no desire to explore the market.

"I've never been a guy that's liked change or gone to a new place and start over," Mosley told ESPN's Michael DiRocco and Jenna Laine in January 2018. "I went all four years at Bama. I was at one high school. I was at one middle school. So I'll love to stay in Baltimore and continue my legacy and try to be the second-best linebacker to finish out there."

Rather than let his impending free agency become a possible distraction, he vowed to focus on football and let everything else take care of itself.

"I'm pretty sure something will get worked out, but I just focus on football. I just leave that to the head of the front office and my agent. I just let them work that out. All I can do is stay healthy and play football.

"I'm not really focused on that. I feel like I put in all the work I could and shed a lot of blood, sweat and tears, so I feel like my play will do all the talking when it comes time for that."

Meanwhile, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh shot down the notion that Mosley's situation would become a distraction, per 105.7 The Fan's Kyle J. Andrews: "Why would it be a distraction? He’s going to get a big contract. As a coach, you want to see your players get a big deal."

Well, the time has come for the Ravens to make a decision. The two sides can discuss a long-term extension, and if no agreement is reached, the team can place the franchise tag on him. Per Zrebiec, the linebacker's franchise tag would be worth more than $15 million.