Antonio Brown Teases Exclusive Interview 'Coming Soon' Amid Trade Rumors

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

Antonio Brown, receptor de los Steelers de Pittsburgh, sonríe a un costado del terreno, antes de un partido ante los Bengals de Cincinnati, el domingo 30 de diciembre de 2018 (AP Foto/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

As the trade winds continue to swirl around Antonio Brown, the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is teasing an interview that will drop soon. 

Brown posted a cryptic message on Twitter on Tuesday:

The Steelers benched Brown for Pittsburgh's Week 17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after he had an altercation earlier in the week with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Since then, the wideout's future has been a hot topic of conversation. 

Steelers president Art Rooney II told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette it's "hard to envision" Brown with the team when training camp starts in July. 

Based on the amount of talking Brown has been doing for the past three weeks, the seven-time Pro Bowler will presumably have a lot to get off his chest whenever his interview comes out.    

