MLB Trade Rumors: 3-Team Corey Kluber Trade Explored by Indians, Reds, Padres

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

A three-team deal that would send Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber down I-71 to the Cincinnati Reds has reportedly been discussed.

According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, the San Diego Padres have explored potential three-team trades that would land them a third baseman. Lin notes the Padres would seek the Reds' top prospect, Nick Senzel, in a Kluber deal—a price Cincinnati has been reluctant to meet.

Jeff Passan, then of Yahoo Sports, reported in December that Cleveland was shopping Kluber and Trevor Bauer to address needs without breaking its budget. However, per Fancred's Jon Heyman, the Indians were not as "motivated" to deal the pair after it shed payroll by trading Edwin Encarnacion, Yonder Alonso and Yan Gomes last month.

However, that hasn't stopped teams from inquiring about Kluber.

He went 20-7 with a 2.89 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 33 starts in 2018. While tossing 215 innings, he threw two complete games; Cincinnati as a team recorded only one.

The Reds are in desperate need of a rotation anchor. They haven't had a 200-inning pitcher since 2014 (Johnny Cueto, Mike Leake), and Luis Castillo led the way with 169.2 innings last year. Meanwhile, Kluber has topped 200 innings each season during that span.



The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner is under club control through 2021, and he is set to earn $53 million over the next three seasons if all of his options are picked up.

Cincinnati has spent the offseason trying to reshape its roster in hopes of snapping a string of five consecutive losing seasons, a streak that has featured 94-plus defeats in each of the past four years. After the rotation finished 25th in ERA and 23rd in innings pitched last season, the team has made it clear that adding pitching is a top priority.

The Reds have been busy, adding right-hander Tanner Roark, left-hander Alex Wood, outfielder Yasiel Puig and outfielder Matt Kemp. Even after those moves, general manager Dick Williams said the club wasn't "done yet."

However, it's not clear if the Reds are willing to part with the 23-year-old Senzel. The second overall pick in the 2016 draft, Senzel has quickly worked his way through the minor leagues, slashing .314/.390/.513 through his first three professional seasons.

Senzel is expected to make his major league debut at some point in 2019, although it's not clear what position he'll play if he remains with Cincinnati. The Reds have All-Stars at second (Scooter Gennett) and third (Eugenio Suarez). Senzel has also been considered at shortstop as well as center field.

Ty France, 24, sits atop the Padres' depth chart at third base. A .275 career hitter in the minors, France has yet to appear in a game in the big leagues.