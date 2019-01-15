Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Odds, Analysis, College Basketball Betting Pick

Leon Halip/Getty Images

North Carolina owns a five-game winning streak in the series with Notre Dame, with three double-digit victories, going 3-2 against the spread along the way. But the Tar Heels face a big number on the college basketball betting odds for Tuesday night's encounter with the Irish at home.

College basketball point spread: The Tar Heels opened as 17-point favorites; the total is at 155, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why Notre Dame can cover the spread

Notre Dame just snapped a two-game losing skid with a 69-66 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

The Irish led the Eagles by six points at the half and by 14 early in the second half, then fell down by a point with 15 seconds left. But they got two free throws from guard Prentiss Hubb to take the lead, made a steal and got two free throws from guard Dane Goodwin to secure the victory.

Playing without leading scorer JT Gibbs (illness) and leading shot-blocker Juwan Durham (ankle) Notre Dame only shot 34 percent from the field but held Boston College to 40 percent shooting, hit 20 of 23 free throws and only turned the ball over 10 times.

The Irish have now held nine of their last 10 opponents under 50 percent field-goal shooting.

Why North Carolina can cover the spread

North Carolina is trying to rebound Tuesday night after getting embarrassed at home by Louisville on Saturday 83-62. The Tar Heels trailed the Cardinals by nine points at the half and later by 22 in a performance better left forgotten.

On the afternoon, North Carolina shot just 35 percent from the field, allowed Louisville to shoot 52 percent and got out-rebounded 40-31.

Prior to Saturday, the Heels had won and covered four games in a row. They had also out-rebounded seven of their previous eight opponents.

Even with Saturday's loss North Carolina is 7-1 SU and 4-2-2 ATS in Chapel Hill this season, covering spreads of 35, 15 and 17 points, and pushing spreads of 18 and 28 points.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina college basketball betting pick

Notre Dame is coming off a much-needed victory while North Carolina is coming off a miserable defeat. But reversals of fortune are regular occurrences in college basketball, and this game looks like an excellent candidate for one.

The Irish are playing thin, while the Heels are probably angry. North Carolina also shoots the ball better than Notre Dame and does a better job on the boards. The smart money here gives the points.

OddsShark computer pick: 75.6-69.4, Tar Heels

College basketball betting trends

Notre Dame is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

North Carolina is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone under in five of North Carolina's last six games at home.

