Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Odds, NFC Championship Betting Pick

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The second-seeded Los Angeles Rams (14-3) will have revenge on their minds Sunday when they visit the top-seeded New Orleans Saints (14-3) as small road underdogs at sportsbooks for the NFC Championship Game.

The Rams suffered a 45-35 loss to the Saints at the Superdome in Week 9 despite closing as two-point road favorites.

NFLpoint spread: The Saints opened as three-point favorites; the total is at 57, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

This will be the first time Los Angeles has been an underdog all season, including that last meeting with New Orleans. The last time the Rams were underdogs with something to play for was Week 16 of 2017, and they routed the Seattle Seahawks 42-7 on the road to take the NFC West.

The Rams are coming off a 30-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday in the Divisional Round, covering the spread in their third straight game as seven-point home favorites.

Why the Saints can cover the spread

New Orleans earned a so-called "character victory" last Sunday versus the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, scoring 20 unanswered points after finding themselves down 14-0 in the first quarter. The bottom line is the Saints defense shut down the Eagles in the final three quarters en route to the win, and they were a missed 52-yard field goal away from covering the spread as 8.5-point home favorites.

New Orleans got off to a fast start in the regular-season meeting with Los Angeles, jumping out to a 35-17 halftime lead behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Drew Brees.

Rams vs. Saints NFL betting pick

Unlike in the AFC Championship Game, the outside elements will not be a factor here inside the Superdome, where the Saints have won their last nine games against teams with winning records. They have also won their previous seven playoff games there, going 3-4 against the spread, although none of the ATS losses saw them favored by less than four points.

Offensively, this rematch will likely come down to Brees versus Rams counterpart Jared Goff, who has looked shaky at best down the stretch. That said, side with the future Hall of Famer Brees and his New Orleans team to cover.

OddsShark computer pick: 27.0-20.6, Saints (Get NFL picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in five of the Rams' last six games on the road against the Saints.

The Rams are 0-3 SU and ATS in their last three games on the road vs the Saints.

The Saints are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games after consecutive ATS losses.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.