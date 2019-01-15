Real Madrid Boss Santiago Solari Coy on Isco Exit Rumours: 'I Am Just the Coach'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari would not be drawn on Isco's future amid rumours he could leave the club.

Per Marca's Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa, when asked about the playmaker, Solari said: "We have a wonderful squad and I have to choose who gets involved in each game. It is not up to me to explain the transfer policy, I am just the coach."

OK Diario's Eduardo Inda (ESPN's Jonathan Smith) reported on Tuesday that Manchester City have enquired about Isco. Smith reported the Sky Blues are not interested in him, but he also noted Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with his capture.

Per AS, Solari recently dismissed the idea that he and Isco do not get along:

However, Isco has made just 11 appearances for Real in all competitions since Solari took charge and started just two of them.

Despite missing the likes of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Toni Kroos through injury and Karim Benzema having to be withdrawn at half-time, Isco was not brought on in Real's 2-1 win over Real Betis on Sunday, to the disbelief of sports writer Andy West:

Even if there are no personal issues between the pair, it's evident the Argentinian has little faith in the Spaniard to deliver.

Solari's latest comments don't indicate that Isco is a part of his plans, either.

Tom Allnutt of Agence France-Presse believes some time away from Real would benefit the No. 10:

In what time he has had on the pitch under Solari, Isco has done relatively little to make a case for more game time aside from a brace against third-tier side Melilla in the Copa del Rey.

However, he has only been making sporadic substitute appearances and is likely lacking confidence too.

Isco would be a superb capture for almost any side, but selling him permanently could be difficult. His market value will have dipped because of his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Real would likely still ask for a big fee.

A loan move could be the best option for the time being, as it will allow him to play a more significant role elsewhere in the second half of the season and Real can make an assessment on his future in the summer.