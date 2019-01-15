Carson Wentz Talks Pressure of Taking over from Nick Foles, Injuries, More

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz addressed the media Monday and discussed multiple topics, including the pressure of taking the reins back from Nick Foles.

According to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Wentz acknowledged that regaining the starting role next season could come with additional pressure given the success Foles had the past two years:

"It could. Without a doubt. You look at that and you could say it could put more pressure. I mean, you can say coming into the season there was more pressure. But I do everything I can to block that stuff out. I think right now, going forward, my focus is getting my body right. And to play this game freely the way I did last year before the injury and cut it loose. Get rid of all that pressure and anxiety and whatever it may be, just play the game freely. And that’s where I’m going to get to."

Wentz missed the final three regular-season games and both of the Eagles' playoff contests with a back injury, but Foles and the Eagles fell short in Sunday's NFC divisional-round game against the New Orleans Saints, which ended their hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

