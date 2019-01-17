Why Have Arsenal Got No Money, and What's Their Plan?

0 of 5

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

When Arsene Wenger left Arsenal in May 2018, a new world was supposed to open up for their supporters.

The protests could finally end, the predictable nature of the club would shift and the glory days might return. That was the dream, anyway. A different reality is already beginning to take hold.

Decisions from the Wenger era have dragged into Unai Emery's reign—and the manager recently revealed the Gunners are at a stage where they can only make loan signings.

His words set off a Twitter explosion as fans far and wide began to release their rage.

At a time when the team are facing a serious challenge to make the top four and qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the club is not able to invest in the squad.

Broke? Arsenal are supposed to be among the world's elite and one of the richest clubs on the planet. It makes little sense that they would suddenly have no money, so here we take a dive into the issues that are holding back their exciting new era.