UEFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Chelsea After Alleged Anti-Semitism

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea, who could face a partial stadium ban because of alleged anti-Semitic chants in their UEFA Europa League match against Vidi on December 13.

On Tuesday, UEFA announced that "disciplinary proceedings have been instigated against Chelsea" following an investigation.

Per Ed Malyon of The Independent, UEFA's Article 14 regulation dictates:

"If a club’s supporters engage in the behaviour that insults the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion or ethnic origin, the member association or club responsible is punished with a minimum of a partial stadium closure."

The case will be dealt with on February 28, when the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body holds its next meeting.

According to Malyon, some of Chelsea's contingent of travelling fans were heard making anti-Semitic chants after three minutes.

Chelsea fans were also photographed ahead of the match with a flag that bore Nazi iconography, per the Guardian:

Following the 2-2 draw, the Blues released a statement condemning anti-Semitism and racial abuse, per football journalist Dan Levene:

On December 8, six days prior to the Europa League clash, Chelsea indefinitely suspended four supporters while alleged racial abuse of Raheem Sterling in Manchester City's visit to Stamford Bridge was under review. The matter is also being investigated by Metropolitan Police.

Chelsea will play Malmo in the last 32 of the Europa League on February 14 and February 21, so that tie will not be affected by any punishment handed down by UEFA.

However, should they progress past the Swedish side, March's round of 16 tie would likely be subject to any sanctions.