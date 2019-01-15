Video: Pat Beverley Gets Tech for Taking Anthony Davis' Shoe to Clippers Bench

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 23: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives against Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers during a game at the Smoothie King Center on October 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It's almost impossible to stop Anthony Davis with two shoes, so Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley did what he could during the brief time the New Orleans Pelicans big man had just one.

Davis lost a shoe during a possession in Monday's game at Staples Center and tossed it toward the Pelicans bench so he didn't miss too much of the play on the other end. That's when Beverley went to retrieve the shoe and bring it toward the Clippers bench, only to be issued a technical foul.

Davis didn't even wait until the end of the third quarter to reach 30 points for the fourth straight game, so Beverley's idea didn't work and cost his team a point.

Related

    Report: DSJ Drawing Interest from Suns, Magic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: DSJ Drawing Interest from Suns, Magic

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Picking Every Team's Most Untradeable Player

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Picking Every Team's Most Untradeable Player

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Capela (Thumb) Out 4-6 Weeks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Capela (Thumb) Out 4-6 Weeks

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade? Kemba Wants to Be a Hornets Lifer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade? Kemba Wants to Be a Hornets Lifer

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report