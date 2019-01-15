Video: Pat Beverley Gets Tech for Taking Anthony Davis' Shoe to Clippers Bench

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It's almost impossible to stop Anthony Davis with two shoes, so Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley did what he could during the brief time the New Orleans Pelicans big man had just one.

Davis lost a shoe during a possession in Monday's game at Staples Center and tossed it toward the Pelicans bench so he didn't miss too much of the play on the other end. That's when Beverley went to retrieve the shoe and bring it toward the Clippers bench, only to be issued a technical foul.

Davis didn't even wait until the end of the third quarter to reach 30 points for the fourth straight game, so Beverley's idea didn't work and cost his team a point.