Video: Nikki Cross, EC3, Heavy Machinery, More Make WWE Main Roster Debut on Raw

Four of the newest NXT call-ups made their formal main roster debuts Monday night on Raw, with EC3, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery all appearing on the broadcast.

Cross had by far the biggest showcase, teaming with Natalya and Bayley to battle The Riott Squad. She was victorious in her first match after Bayley hit an elbow on Liv Morgan for the win.

EC3 and Evans, on the other hand, were only granted glorified cameos.

EC3 was one of many superstars interviewed backstage while standing outside Vince McMahon's office. The WWE chairman had removed Braun Strowman from the Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Royal Rumble, so EC3 was among those attempting to make his case to replace The Monster Among Men.

Evans got even less camera time. She was shown backstage talking with Mickie James and Dana Brooke as Finn Balor was walking to the ring for a match against Jinder Mahal.

Although Cross made a strong impression, some fans are likely to forget EC3 and Evans were on Raw whatsoever.

Getting a read on Heavy Machinery's appearance is a little more difficult. Otis Dozovic crashed Alexa Bliss' "Moment of Bliss" segment with Paul Heyman. Dozovic began speaking incoherently, including using his "Boom shaka lou" catchphrase.

Tucker Knight came out to escort his tag team partner backstage.

Heavy Machinery's debut was a little more memorable but maybe not in a positive way.

Therein lies the problem of announcing six new arrivals from NXT just before WrestleMania season gets underway. There's already so much going on in order to lay out the stories that will culminate at WrestleMania. Now, WWE is trying to integrate a group of new wrestlers into the main roster.

If Monday night is any indication, it could be some time before EC3 and Evans have anything meaningful to do on Raw or SmackDown Live.