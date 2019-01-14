Report: Ex-Jaguars OC Nathaniel Hackett Agrees to Contract to Become Packers OC

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are hiring Nathaniel Hackett as the team's offensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 39-year-old had previously worked as offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars for parts of three seasons before being fired in November after a 3-8 start to the season.

Jacksonville struggled offensively this season due to inconsistency at quarterback while star running back Leonard Fournette only played eight games. However, a similar roster was very productive the year before under Hackett.

The Jaguars finished with the No. 5 scoring offense in the NFL in 2017 while ranking sixth in total yards, thanks mostly to a run-heavy approach. Bortles was also more efficient while leading the team to a 10-6 record and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

Hackett also served as offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills for two seasons with EJ Manuel and Kyle Orton as the primary quarterbacks.

Going from these inconsistent passers to Aaron Rodgers could help Hackett get the most out of his system.

In addition to his experience, many like his personality and background for the Green Bay gig:

With new head coach Matt LaFleur expected to call his own plays, Hackett will simply have to make sure he can get the most out of his players on that side of the ball.

Considering the talented playmakers on the roster like Davante Adams and Aaron Jones around Rodgers, this could be an explosive offense in 2019.