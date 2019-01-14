Chris Ballard Says 'We'll See' When Asked About Adam Vinatieri's Colts Future

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

For just the second time in his NFL career, Adam Vinatieri could be looking for a new team.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard was noncommittal Monday when asked if Vinatieri would return to the team in 2019.

"We'll see," Ballard said when asked before complimenting Vinatieri's leadership role.

Vinatieri, 46, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He hit 23 of 27 field-goal attempts in 2018 but missed a chip-shot field goal in the Colts' divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.