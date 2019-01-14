Chris Ballard Says 'We'll See' When Asked About Adam Vinatieri's Colts Future

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 12: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts misses a second kick of the game on an extra point against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

For just the second time in his NFL career, Adam Vinatieri could be looking for a new team.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard was noncommittal Monday when asked if Vinatieri would return to the team in 2019.

"We'll see," Ballard said when asked before complimenting Vinatieri's leadership role.

Vinatieri, 46, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He hit 23 of 27 field-goal attempts in 2018 but missed a chip-shot field goal in the Colts' divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. 

                                                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: 'Would Be a Shocker' If Murray Didn't Declare for Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 'Would Be a Shocker' If Murray Didn't Declare for Draft

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    GM Ballard on Trading Brissett: 'I Won't Do It'

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    GM Ballard on Trading Brissett: 'I Won't Do It'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Jerry Rice: AB Wants to Play for 49ers 'Really Bad'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jerry Rice: AB Wants to Play for 49ers 'Really Bad'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Top LB Prospect White Declares for Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top LB Prospect White Declares for Draft

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report