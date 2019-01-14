Colts GM Chris Ballard on Potential Jacoby Brissett Trade: 'I Won't Do It'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

While Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck proved he was healthy this season, the team doesn't intend to trade away backup Jacoby Brissett.

"I won't do it," general manager Chris Ballard said Monday, per Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Ballard apparently had a meeting with the quarterback and told him, "I'm not giving you away," per Mike Chappell of Fox 59.

Even if he doesn't play, there is value in keeping Brissett on the roster as some security in case Luck gets injured.

"I like to sleep at night," Ballard explained.

The Colts acquired Brissett last season from New England in exchange for former first-round pick Phillip Dorsett, and the NC State product quickly was tabbed the starter. While Luck missed the entire year due to a shoulder injury, Brissett was impressive on the field despite little help around him.

He finished the year with 3,098 passing yards, 260 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns despite being the most sacked player in the NFL (52). With a much improved line in 2018, he likely could have found more success for the Colts if given the opportunity.

Of course, this was hardly needed as Luck played in every game and looked like the promising young player he was before his injuries. When healthy, the 29-year-old remains one of the best in the league at his position.

Still, we saw last season with the Philadelphia Eagles how important a backup can be when Nick Foles replaced the injured Carson Wentz and led the team to the Super Bowl.

With the Colts going into next season with high expectations after making the playoffs, it makes sense for them to hang onto Brissett, who has just a $760,076 cap hit in 2019, per Spotrac. The 2016 third-round pick was 2-of-4 for two yards last season.

While Florida native could have potentially been an upgrade at starter for some teams, it appears the 25-year-old is not going anywhere.