Freddie Kitchens Talks Baker Mayfield Relationship, Calls 7-8-1 Unacceptable

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens is shown before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cleveland. A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns are hiring Freddie Kitchens as their coach. Kitchens, who had a dazzling eight-week run as the team’s interim offensive coordinator, is finalizing his contract and will be named Cleveland’s ninth coach since 1999, said the person who spoke Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting on the imminent hire. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Freddie Kitchens had his introductory press conference as the new Cleveland Browns head coach Monday, and he made it clear he wants to build a winner in Cleveland. 

"It drives me literally crazy that people are happy with 7-8-1," he said, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. "I understand that's an improvement, but it's not acceptable."

"I relish the fact there's been more downs than ups since 1999," he added, per the team. "That ends today."

He also spoke on his relationship with Baker Mayfield and revealed that he would continue calling plays for the offense:

                  

