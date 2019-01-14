Freddie Kitchens Talks Baker Mayfield Relationship, Calls 7-8-1 Unacceptable

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Freddie Kitchens had his introductory press conference as the new Cleveland Browns head coach Monday, and he made it clear he wants to build a winner in Cleveland.

"It drives me literally crazy that people are happy with 7-8-1," he said, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. "I understand that's an improvement, but it's not acceptable."

"I relish the fact there's been more downs than ups since 1999," he added, per the team. "That ends today."

He also spoke on his relationship with Baker Mayfield and revealed that he would continue calling plays for the offense:

