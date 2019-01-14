Nick Foles on Future with Eagles: 'Everything Is Open. We'll See'

January 14, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) leaves the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. The Saints won 20-14 to advance to the NFC Championship. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

The biggest question for the Philadelphia Eagles heading into the offseason is the future of quarterback Nick Foles, who led the team to a Super Bowl title last season and a playoff berth this year after starter Carson Wentz was hurt in each season.

While it seems likely that Foles will be quarterbacking a different team next season, he said Monday he's keeping his options open, according to Dave Spadaro of the team's website:

"Yeah, we'll see what happens in the future. Once again, I'm not gonna speculate on that," he added, per Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic. "But yeah, I love leading a team. I love being in the huddle, being a part of a locker room, doing that, that's why I play the game."

               

