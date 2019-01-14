Nick Foles on Future with Eagles: 'Everything Is Open. We'll See'

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The biggest question for the Philadelphia Eagles heading into the offseason is the future of quarterback Nick Foles, who led the team to a Super Bowl title last season and a playoff berth this year after starter Carson Wentz was hurt in each season.

While it seems likely that Foles will be quarterbacking a different team next season, he said Monday he's keeping his options open, according to Dave Spadaro of the team's website:

"Yeah, we'll see what happens in the future. Once again, I'm not gonna speculate on that," he added, per Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic. "But yeah, I love leading a team. I love being in the huddle, being a part of a locker room, doing that, that's why I play the game."

