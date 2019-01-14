Fabio Capello Believes Gonzalo Higuain Wants Milan Exit amid Chelsea Rumours

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Fabio Capello hopes Gonzalo Higuain will stay with AC Milan but believes he has his heart set on a departure amid persistent rumours linking him with Chelsea.

The former Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus and England manager coached Higuain in the Spanish capital and believes Higuain is keen on reuniting with a manager that knows him well. Speaking to Radio Anch’io Sport (h/t Football Italia), he said:

"I got the best out of him at Real Madrid.

"I think he was burdened by that penalty miss against Juventus. I’ve seen him play too far away from goal.

"I hope that for Milan’s sake, he can overcome his mental block and score lots of goals between now and the end of the season. Higuain’s quality isn’t up for discussion.

"What would I tell him? I remember when I joined Juventus and Trezeguet wanted to leave. I told him to stay because he was important to me.

"My feeling, though, is that Higuain wants to go and play under a coach who knows his qualities and can enhance them."

He also said the question needs to be asked to Higuain whether he wants to go or stay.

The Italian press has provided almost daily updates on the transfer saga, with the latest reports saying he has requested a transfer to Chelsea:

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso maintains hope he will stay at the club:

The 31-year-old joined Milan on loan in the summer, with the Rossoneri holding an option to make the switch from Juventus to the Italian fashion capital permanent.

Higuain has struggled with the Rossoneri, however, scoring just a single goal since the start of November. He made a good start at the San Siro but steadily lost momentum, with the low point coming in the first meeting with parent club Juventus.

In that match, he missed a penalty and was sent off for two bookable offences. Since then his body language has progressively worsened, and an exit now seems inevitable.

Higuain played the best football of his career under Maurizio Sarri, who managed him at Napoli. The Italian is now in charge of Chelsea, and some believe the Argentina international could return to form under the tactician. Football expert Matteo Bonetti is one of them:

The Blues have a history of only offering players over 30 short-term deals, however, and spending big on a player like Higuain doesn't appear to fit their usual plans. The fact he's on loan at Milan further complicates matters―even if the Rossoneri are interested in ending their involvement early, Juventus will still demand a hefty fee.

The Bianconeri have to approve any deal Milan and Chelsea strike and have no reason to do so unless they're fairly compensated.