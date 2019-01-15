Trade-Deadline Targets Who Could Blow Up NBA Playoffs

2 of 6

David Berding/Getty Images

Anthony Davis probably isn't getting traded away from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Not only do the bayou residents have every reason to retain his services as long as possible, daring him to leave in free agency by spurning a super-max contract, but they're actually in the midst of a season that's flying well under the radar. Even as their 20-23 record leaves them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the 12th seed in the Western Conference, their 2.1 net rating registers as a top-10 mark—indicative of unluckiness and an upcoming ascension of the standings as their numbers normalize.

But we'd still be remiss to leave Davis out of this article's purview, given the perpetual speculation that an asset-rich organization such as the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers could offer New Orleans the motherlode for his services. Even if there's a meager 1 percent chance of him changing uniforms during the 2018-19 campaign, the sheer impact of his transition would create far-reaching waves for years to come, thereby forcing his inclusion.

Imagine if he ended up running alongside Jayson Tatum and feasting on a wide-open Eastern Conference. Think of the nightmares the Golden State Warriors might have if they had to worry about a Davis-LeBron James tandem wearing purple and gold come playoff time. These are unlikely scenarios.

But it's not like we need to spend much time justifying the impact this top-five player could have in a new location that surrounded him with complementary talents. Even while leading the Pelicans to a losing record, he already sits at No. 3 on Basketball-Reference.com's NBA MVP Award Tracker, which gives him a 10.8 percent chance of taking home the league's preeminent individual award.