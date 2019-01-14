Cowboys HC Jason Garrett Doesn't Expect 'Significant' Changes to Coaching Staff

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 4: Offensive assistant coach Scott Linehan of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 4, 2014 in Chicago, Illinios. The Cowboys defeated the Bears 41-28. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said offensive coordinator Scott Linehan will return for the 2019 season and that no "significant" changes will happen to the team's coaching staff.

"We don't anticipate any significant changes on our staff," Garrett said Monday on 105.3 The Fan, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Garrett is expected to receive a contract extension this offseason after leading the Cowboys to a 10-6 record and their second NFC East title in three years. His contract currently runs through the 2019 season.

Linehan has been Garrett's offensive coordinator since 2015. He has taken some flak for his play-calling abilities, but the team's renewed commitment to the ground game under Linehan helped spark their second-half run that led to the division championship.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

