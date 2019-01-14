Report: Kansas to Request Silvio De Sousa Be Reinstated by NCAA

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 31: Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after being defeated by the Villanova Wildcats during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at the Alamodome on March 31, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. Villanova defeated Kansas 95-79. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Kansas is reportedly set to acknowledge an Adidas consultant paid Silvio​ De Sousa's guardian $2,500 and ask the NCAA for his immediate reinstatement.

Seth Davis of The Athletic reported Kansas came to the conclusion following a three-month investigation into the matter. The school plans to acknowledge De Sousa's compromised amateurism, declare him ineligible and appeal to the NCAA’s Academic and Membership Affairs Group to have him reinstated.

Kansas coach Bill Self announced in October that De Sousa would not play for the Jayhawks until the school completed an investigation into his eligibility. T.J. Gassnola testified he gave De Sousa's guardian $2,500 in order for him to commit to Kansas during a federal fraud trial on college basketball corruption.

