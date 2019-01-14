AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

That silence you hear is the calm before the (likely) storm in men's college basketball.

A relatively uneventful week of games resulted in an unchanged Top 10 in the Associated Press rankings.

Duke remained the nation's top-ranked team and was followed by Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and Gonzaga. Here is a look at the entire poll:

1. Duke

2. Michigan

3. Tennessee

4. Virginia

5. Gonzaga

6. Michigan State

7. Kansas

8. Texas Tech

9. Virginia Tech

10. Nevada

11. Florida State

12. Kentucky

13. North Carolina

14. Auburn

15. Marquette

16. Buffalo

17. NC State

18. Ole Miss

19. Maryland

20. Oklahoma

21. Houston

22. Villanova

23. Iowa

24. Mississippi State

25. Indiana

While no Top 10 team lost, every squad from Nos. 11-17 dropped at least one game. The chaos started with Auburn, which dropped three spots following a 1-1 week that included an 82-67 loss to Ole Miss. The Tigers shot just 32.8 percent from the floor and sent Ole Miss to the line 37 times in their SEC opener.

"No matter what I tried to do in the last 11 days, there's just no way in practice you can duplicate the physicality and the pace of the game," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters. "It's a long layoff, and we looked like it, but that's no excuse. We got outcoached and we got outplayed."

North Carolina moved back one spot to No. 13 after a 1-1 week that included an 83-62 blowout loss to Louisville. It was the worst home loss of Roy Williams' Tar Heels career.

"We never really got into the game," Williams told reporters. "I'd like to give you a brilliant answer as to why, but I can't give you that brilliant answer."

Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora and Steven Enoch each scored 17 points for the Cardinals, who had lost two of three.

Kentucky rocketed six spots to No. 12 on the strength of home wins against Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Florida State ascended two spots to No. 11 thanks to a close home win over Miami and a close home loss to Duke.

Mississippi State plummeted 10 spots to No. 24 after losses to South Carolina and Ole Miss. The Rebels' wins over Auburn and Mississippi State allowed them to enter the rankings at No. 18. Kermit Davis has a team many expected to finish at the bottom of the SEC playing like an NCAA tournament contender.

Ohio State fell from No. 16 to out of the Top 25 thanks to losses at Rutgers and Iowa, which gave the Buckeyes three straight defeats. Formerly No. 20, Iowa State suffered a similar fate after one-possession losses to Baylor and Kansas State.

St. John's and TCU, last week's Nos. 24 and 25, also moved out of the rankings following two-loss weeks.

No. 19 Maryland, No. 22 Villanova and No. 23 Iowa were the other newly ranked teams, all rejoining the poll after at least a week outside the Top 25.