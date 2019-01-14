Jordi Alba on Barcelona Contract Talks: 'I Want to Stay Here'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Jordi Alba has said he wants to stay at Barcelona past the expiry of his contract in 2020, but it is up to the club to offer him a new deal.

The 29-year-old added he is "calm" about his situation despite the fact he is now in the last 18 months of his agreement, per Marca:

"Everything is still the same for me, I have a year left on my contract and I don't know what the club thinks. I'm calm. They have to see if they want to renew me and when they do want to renew me if that is the case.

"I want to stay here as this is the club that I love and have always supported, but it depends on them. For me, I can only control my own performance which I think has been good, but I don't expect anything from anyone."

Marca's report added Alba is looking to be brought in line with the likes of Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets, who both signed new deals in 2018 and are two of the club's highest earners.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Born in Catalonia, Alba spent seven years in Barca's youth academy between 1998 and 2005 before being released.

He made his first significant senior strides at Valencia before returning to Barca in 2012.

The Spain international has been a key part of the first team ever since, making the left-back position his own and winning four La Liga titles, as well as the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League.

There are few better full-backs in world football, and it would be baffling if Barca don't sign Alba to new terms.

They would be well advised to move sooner rather than later, as while it's clear Alba is keen to stay at the Camp Nou, other clubs are being linked.

ESPN Deportes (h/t Football Espana) recently reported Juventus are eager to sign him and have been in touch with his agent, Vicente Fores.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's interest has also been piqued by Alba's contract situation, per TalkSport (h/t Sport).

Alba has made it clear his ambition is to remain at Barca, but he may lose patience if the Blaugrana fail to make an offer or another club comes in with more attractive terms.