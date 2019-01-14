Davidson Reiterates Stephen Curry's Jersey Won't Be Retired Until He Graduates

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stephen Curry is the greatest player in Davidson history, and his ascent brought the college national recognition.

That said, the school isn't giving Curry preferential treatment when it comes to his jersey retirement. Athletic director Chris Clunie and Davidson coach Bob McKillop told TMZ Sports that Curry will not get his number retired until he completes his degree.

"I think he's in the process of completing his degree," McKillop said when asked why the jersey has not been retired yet.

Curry led Davidson to the 2008 Elite Eight, putting on a display that transformed him from being known as Dell Curry's son to a lottery pick in his own right. The Wildcats' 2008 run is the only time since 1969 they have advanced past their first game in the NCAA tournament.

Curry has gone on to become perhaps the greatest player in Warriors history, winning a pair of MVPs while leading the team to three (and counting) championships.

"I think there should be a statue of him at San Francisco Bay as well as Davidson," McKillop said.

It's too bad for Steph that the saying is "C's get degrees" instead of "threes get degrees." Otherwise, he would've been in his cap and gown a long time ago.